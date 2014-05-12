Mable, NC man arrested for sexual offense





To report suspicious activity and suspect violations of the law please call 828-837-3144 or submit a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov “It is through team work such as involving HAVEN Child Advocacy Center as well as keeping our Assistant District Attorney informed early in our investigations that we are able to bring these horrible cases to resolve. My Office and my staff will continue to protect our youth," said Sheriff Keith Lovin, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Mitchell was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center May 7 and placed on a $100,000 secure bond. Mitchell has a May 20, district court date.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that Mitchell had engaged in a sexual act with a child under 13 years of age.Investigators tell Channel 3, with the assistance of the HAVEN Child Advocacy Center, they were able to gather information. present the case to the North Carolina Magistrate who issued an arrest a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest.