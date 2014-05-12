Mable, NC man arrested for sexual offense - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mable, NC man arrested for sexual offense

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC (WRCB) -
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Lee Mitchell of Marble, North Carolina for a first degree sex offense with a child under 13 years of age. 
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that Mitchell had engaged in a sexual act with a child under 13 years of age.

Investigators tell Channel 3, with the assistance of the HAVEN Child Advocacy Center, they were able to gather information. present the case to the North Carolina Magistrate who issued an arrest a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest. 
Mitchell was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center May 7 and placed on a $100,000 secure bond. Mitchell has a May 20, district court date. 
“It is through team work such as involving HAVEN Child Advocacy Center as well as keeping our Assistant District Attorney informed early in our investigations that we are able to bring these horrible cases to resolve. My Office and my staff will continue to protect our youth," said Sheriff Keith Lovin, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. 
To report suspicious activity and suspect violations of the law please call 828-837-3144 or submit a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov.  
