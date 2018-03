Dayton mom honored by state and other news from areas around Chattanooga

Dayton, Tenn. — A Dayton, Tenn., mother is being honored as Tennessee Justice Center's Mother of the Year for 2014.Evelyn Manley, a public health nurse, is being recognized for her persistence in battling to keep medical services her son needs, according to a news release. The Tennessee Justice Center is a nonprofit that advocates for needy families on health care and other issues.Manley's 4-year-old son, Christian, has Down syndrome and autism. He is unable to talk and sometimes acts out physically, which could result in harm to himself or others, according to the release.A doctor had ordered therapy for Christian that was helping him, but the state cut funding for it in late 2013, the release said. The center provided Manley an attorney who appealed and won the case.Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press