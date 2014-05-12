Get out on the highway: The cost of driving went down this year



The Driving Costs study has been published by AAA since 1950, and back then, the typical motorist clocked 10,000 miles per year at a cost of 9 cents per mile. Gasoline, that year, sold for 27 cents per gallon.

Driving expenses overall vary widely depending on the type and size of the vehicle you own, AAA noted. While it might cost 59.2 cents per mile to operate the “average” sedan, that jumps to 65.0 cents per mile, or $9,753 overall, for a minivan, and 73.6 cents per mile, or $11,039 for a four-wheel-drive SUV.