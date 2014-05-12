A 'Cheap Date' in These Cities? Fuggetaboutit - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A 'Cheap Date' in These Cities? Fuggetaboutit

NBC News 

By Ansuya Harjani

In some cities, even a "cheap date" can burn a hole in your pocket.

According to Deutsche Bank's Cheap Date Index – which measures the cost of a movie-and burger date in 32 global cities in U.S. dollar terms – London is by  far the most expensive place for a simple night on the town, while Mumbai is the cheapest.

The index measures the cost of cab rides, McDonald's burgers, soft drinks, two movie tickets, and a couple of beers.

In London, this basket of items would cost $121, compared with just $23 in Mumbai.

U.S. cities don't even break the top 10. The closest is New York, which comes in at No. 11 at $93, just under Auckland's $96.
