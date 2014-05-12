UPDATE: McConnell Elementary needs community's help building playground Posted: Monday, May 12, 2014 1:21 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2014 7:12 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: A welcome site for parents and students at McConnell Elementary where construction on a new playground is complete. The new playground is wheelchair accessible and suitable for all students. The school received 70-thousand dollars in donations and grants to make the project possible.

The project's organizer says the new playground promotes a community of full inclusion.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A local elementary school is breaking ground on a new playground that parents say was long overdue, especially for students with physical disabilities who needed easier access.



McConnell Elementary School raised $70,000 to make it a possibility. And now community members, local businesses, parents and volunteers are helping to finish the build.



School officials began the work Monday morning and hope to finish by Wednesday evening.



The old playground was outdated, out of code, and couldn't accommodate every kid. In short, they desperately needed new equipment and they'll have it come Wednesday on a new playground that's safe and accessible for all 600 students.



"A lot of the children with physical disabilities will be able to access every piece of equipment," said mom Amy Thomson. "We're working very hard to bring together children of all abilities in the classroom but we want to bring that outside and do that outside as well."



Amy Thomson helped organize the effort and raise money in donations and small grants. She said aside from the new playground, the project promotes a community of full inclusion.



The school can't finish in time without help. They're asking for any volunteers to drop by May 12-14 from noon - 8 p.m. this week to help hammer away and complete the playground. PTA has volunteered to donate a meal per day with 500 waters donated, as well.



Volunteer roles include: sorting hardware, unwrapping/assembling small parts, heavy lifting, reading directions, assembly of large pieces, registration tables, hospitality, photography and clean-up.

