Sequoyah refueling starts after 18-month run - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sequoyah refueling starts after 18-month run

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (Times Free Press) - The Tennessee Valley Authority began refueling the Unit 2 reactor at the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant Unit today after TVA completed 438 consecutive days of operation.

“Every 18 months, one of the Sequoyah units is taken offline so fuel can be replaced and maintenance can be safely performed on key equipment and systems,” Sequoyah Vice President John Carlin said. “Sequoyah's Unit 1 will continue to safely operate and generate electricity during the Unit 2 refueling.

More than 600 contractor workers will supplement Sequoyah’s employees during the refueling outage. The project will involve more than 150,000 work-hours until the outage is completed.

At full capacity, Sequoyah's 1,160-megawatt Unit 1 and 1,160-megawatt Unit 2 combined produce enough electricity for more than 1.3 million homes. TVA also operates three units at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Athens, Ala., and one unit at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant near Spring City, Tenn., where a second unit is scheduled for completion in late 2015.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.