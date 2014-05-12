In polling Obamacare, a label makes a big difference

By comparison, when Kentucky voters were asked to give their impression of " kynect ," the state exchange created as a result of the health care law, the picture was quite different.

A plurality – 29 percent – said they have a favorable impression of kynect , compared to 22 percent who said they view the system unfavorably. Twenty-seven percent said they hadn't heard of kynect , and an additional 21 percent said they were unsure.

Half of Kentucky voters in the poll were asked about “Obamacare”; the other half were asked about kynect .

Kynect itself is one of the new law’s state success stories; more than 413,000 residents signed up for health coverage under the new law before March’s enrollment deadline. Last month, Kentucky Gov . Steve Beshear called the implementation of the Affordable Care Act in the state an “indisputable success” and noted that 75 percent of the applicants were previously uninsured.

The margin of error for registered voters asked about either Obamacare or kynect was +/- 2.9 percent for 1160 registered voters. The margin of error for questions about McConnell, Beshear and Obama’s approval ratings was +/- 2.0 percent for 2353 registered voters. The poll was conducted April 30 through May 6, 2014.