AL woman charged with stabbing her baby

Natasha Deann Townsend and her daughter. Natasha Deann Townsend and her daughter.
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A three-month old girl is in critical condition after her mother allegedly stabbed her, according to investigators.

Natasha Deann Townsend, 31, is being held at the Metro Jail without bond, charged with the attempted murder of her daughter.

Police were called to a residence at the 3900 block of Neptune Drive around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. They found the mother, as well as the girl, who had suffered apparent stab wounds.

Promise Shorter, a neighbor, said Townsend does not live at the home, but one of her relatives does. Shorter said she noticed many police cars at the home Saturday night.

"There was over 30-40 police cars out there," she said. "If anybody had pulled through, you would have thought all hell would have broke through on this street."

Investigators said Townsend bought a butcher knife at a Walmart store and injured the baby at another location before taking the child to Neptune Drive.

They believe the woman's intention was to kill the child and then herself.

Shorter said she was shocked to learn about the stabbing. She remembered Townsend as a popular girl in high school.

"Everybody thought she was beautiful and intelligent and came from a good home," said Shorter. "The community needs to pray for them."

The girl was taken to a hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.

Police are still investigating the incident.
