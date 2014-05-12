Bar brawl turns bloody over the weekend Posted: Monday, May 12, 2014 7:08 AM EDT Updated: Monday, May 12, 2014 7:08 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

A bar brawl turned bloody when 39-year-old Camilo Hernandez Garcia struck another man across the face with a beer bottle at a nightclub over the weekend, according to an arrest report.



Hernandez Garcia faces one count of aggravated assault. Police responded to the bar on Airways Boulevard early Saturday morning. The victim suffered a cut down the entire length of the right side of his face. A security guard at the club was also injured when he went to intervene in the fight.



A bond has been set at $45,000 for Hernandez Garcia.



His next court date is set for June 4 before Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge David Bales.

