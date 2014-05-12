Warm and muggy to start the week

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Our summer-like pattern continues with temperatures running about 10 degrees above normal today and tomorrow.
A front stalled to our west will keep a warm, moist weather pattern in place. Southerly winds today will pump in lots of warm moist air this afternoon. Highs will reach 89. Dew points are in the low 60s. That means there is a lot of moisture in the air, and will feel a bit sticky during the heat of the day. There is a slight chance for a stray shower or two.
Tomorrow will be similar. Highs in the upper 80s with a few showers possible in the afternoon.
Wednesday, the front will begin to pass through, and after a high of 84, we will see a number of showers and thunderstorms moving through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Thursday afternoon will see a big change as cool, dry air settles in. The high Thursday will only reach 70 in Chattanooga! Lows on Thursday night will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
Friday looks perfect with sunny skies and a high of 73.
We will stay in the mid to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday with a slight chance of an isolated shower or two both days.
David Karnes
MONDAY:
8am... Partly Cloudy, 67
Noon... Partly Cloudy, 83
5pm... Partly Cloudy / Stray Storm, 89