Attempted murder charge finally filed in year-old Hamilton County case

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (Times Free Press) - A charge of attempted first-degree murder, more than a year old, finally caught up with a Tennessee man who's already spent the last 15 months in various Georgia lockups.

Julian Paul Rollings, 28, was picked up May 7 at Phillips State Prison in Buford, Ga., by a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault, records show.

The charges stem from a Feb. 8, 2013, incident when his then-girlfriend, Danielle Stockwell, was thrown from a car.

When Stockwell knocked on the door of a home on Jackson Road in Soddy-Daisy that day, the homeowner took one look at the lacerations on her face, arms and hands and called police, according to an incident report.

