UTC Bound For Athens in NCAA Softball Tourney

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (GoMocs.com) – Gathered in Downtown Chattanooga among friends, family and fans, the Mocs softball team discovered its future in the NCAA Regionals: Athens, Ga ., May 16 to face No. 4 Georgia. North Carolina State and UAB are also set to make the trip to the University of Georgia as the four teams battle on the Road to the Women’s College World Series.
Receiving the Southern Conference’s automatic bit after winning the league’s tournament championship Saturday, the Mocs locked up the program’s ninth regional trip. UTC first appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2000 and returned the next four years (2000-04). Chattanooga qualified again in 2008 and 2009, and most recently in 2011.
The Mocs traveled to Seattle, Wash., in its first year, Tallahassee, Fla., in 2002 and Athens, Ga., in 2004. The remaining five years were all spent in Tuscaloosa, Ala., at the University of Alabama. Overall, UTC is 6-16 in regional appearances. Its most successful rounds came in 2002 and 2011 when Chattanooga won two games each. The Mocs advanced in the championship game both years, taking on Florida State in ’02 and Alabama in ’11.
All-time, Chattanooga is 1-4 against the Bulldogs. In their last meeting, the Mocs fell 4-3 in 2011 in Athens as part of the Bulldog Invitational. UTC’s win over UGA came in 1999 at Frost Stadium as the Mocs won 5-4