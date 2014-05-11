Gattis, Heyward Go Yard; Braves Sweep Cubs in 5-2 win Posted: Sunday, May 11, 2014 7:14 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2014 7:16 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Evan Gattis hit a tiebreaking homer, Jason Heyward added a two-run shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.



Gattis gave Atlanta a 3-2 lead with his homer off Edwin Jackson in the fourth inning.

Heyward added to the lead with his first home run since April 9, a seventh-inning drive off James Russell that landed in the Braves' bullpen beyond the right-field wall.



Aaron Harang (4-3) gave up two runs on six hits and two walks in six innings. He had nine strikeouts.

He is one win shy of matching his 2013 total in 26 starts combined with Seattle and the Mets.



Jackson (2-3) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings.