Three Errors Doom Lookouts in 4-2 Loss to Stars

CHATTANOOGA, TN- ( Lookouts.com ) Chattanooga Lookouts' starting pitcher Tyson Brummett (L, 3-3) surrendered two earned runs in 6.2 innings, but three errors by the team's defense sealed their fate in the 4-2 loss to the Huntsville Stars on Mother's Day.

Brummett, who came into the day leading all of Minor League Baseball in ERA at 0.49, posted four shutout innings to begin the game.

The Lookouts' offense gave their ace a run in the bottom of that inning on a sacrifice fly by Chris O'Brien.

Up 1-0, the Lookouts faltered in the top of the fifth inning when Brummett yielded a home run to Josh Prince.

Four batters later the Stars added another run on a double by Richardson.

In the bottom of the sixth inning Brian Cavazos-Galvez led off the inning with a single.

O'Koyea Dickson then doubled up the middle to send Cavazos-Galvez to third.

After a strikeout Chris O'Brien hit his second sacrifice fly to tie the game up at two runs a piece.

The tie didn't last long as the Stars seized the lead in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly to score Greg Hopkins.

Huntsville added one more run in the ninth inning on a double by Shaw.

Monday, the Lookouts will attempt to win their first game in the series when lefty Chris Reed (3-1, 1.88) takes on righty Drew Gagnon (3-1, 2.66) on Kids Eat Free Night at 7:15 p.m.