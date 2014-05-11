Tennessee Temple University move a step closer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Temple University is a step closer to relocating on the sprawling campus of Woodland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/1l7WWta) reports that the church's congregation recently voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.

The proposal will now go before the Chattanooga City Council. Temple President Steve Echols said that could happen as early as Tuesday.

Officials say the Council will vote on finalizing development plans with the architects, getting the necessary financing and selling the school's Highland Park property.

If those phases are approved, Echols said the school could begin its move by June 2015.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

