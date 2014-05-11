Pro wakeboard tour to make stop at Lake Allatoona

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) - World-class professional wakeboarders are expected to compete in the upcoming MasterCraft Pro Wakeboard Tour at Lake Allatoona northwest of Atlanta.

Organizers say preliminary rounds are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday, with semifinal and final rounds at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dallas Landing in the Acworth area.

Competitors will ride behind the 2014 MasterCraft X-Star, which event organizers say produces one of the boating industry's largest wakes.

A block party in downtown Acworth that will feature an awards ceremony and live music is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

