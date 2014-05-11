Texas Officer Who Shot Armed 93-Year-Old Fired - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Texas Officer Who Shot Armed 93-Year-Old Fired

Our NBC News partners at NBCDFW are reporting that officials in a small Central Texas town have decided to fire a police officer who shot and killed an armed 93-year-old woman during a confrontation at her home.

The city council unanimously voted Saturday to fire Officer Stephen Stem, who shot and killed Pearlie Golden on Tuesday, KBTX-TV reports.

The vote took less than 30 minutes.

Hearne Mayor Ruben Gomez had told demonstrators he would recommend Stem's dismissal.

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

Golden's nephew, Roy Jones, told KBTX-TV on Friday that his aunt became upset when she was denied a driver's license renewal, and she armed herself.

Jones says he called 911 and his aunt fired two shots before the officer shot her.

Stem's attorney has said his client's actions were justified.

