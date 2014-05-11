UPDATE: Police: 9-month-old killed in GA home invasion - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police: 9-month-old killed in GA home invasion

Posted: Updated:
Source: WXIA Source: WXIA
(WXIA) -- UPDATE: Our NBC News partners at WXIA are reporting that  authorities say a 9-month-old child was killed and three women critically injured in a home invasion late Saturday night in Stone Mountain.

The incident took place on To Lani Farm Road. Police say several masked people kicked in a door and shot three women and a baby boy. The child was rushed to the hospital, but did not make it.

The three women, ages 36, 23 and 21, were seriously injured, but are expected to survive.

Police are searching for suspects in the incident. They believe that the shooting may have been related to a fatal shooting on May 3. In that incident, police responded to the Mountain Lake Apartments in Stone Mountain. Michael Phillips was killed in the shooting, which authorities believe began with a brawl at a party.

Authorities have arrested 18-year-old Kemontae Cullins in connection to the May 3 shooting. Police say 16-year-old Cutrez Johnson and 19-year-old Oslushia Smith are considered persons of interest in the May 3 shooting.

On May 10, police received an anonymous phone call about a dead woman in Decatur. Investigators believe that woman, 19-year-old Alexis Malone, was a witness to the May 3 shooting.

Authorities believe the May 10 home invasion could have possibly been in retaliation for the death of Malone.

Police are also looking for Kayla Dixon, who may have been a witness to the May 3 shooting.

Another shooting incident on May 10 in DeKalb County that left two people dead and three others injured is not believed to be connection to the fatal home invasion. Authorities are continuing to investigate that possibility.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department or dial 911. All individuals are considered extremely dangerous, according to police.

Read more at WXIA
PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities say a 9-month-old child was killed and three people injured in a home invasion late Saturday night in Stone Mountain.

The incident took place on To Lani Farm Road. Police say several masked people kicked in a door and shot three women and the baby. The child was rushed to the hospital, but did not make it.

The three women were seriously injured, but are expected to survive.

Police are searching for suspects in the incident.

Authorities will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. regarding the incident.

Read more at WXIA
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.