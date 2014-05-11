UPDATE: Police: 9-month-old killed in GA home invasion

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department or dial 911. All individuals are considered extremely dangerous, according to police.Read more atAuthorities say a 9-month-old child was killed and three people injured in a home invasion late Saturday night in Stone Mountain.The incident took place on To Lani Farm Road. Police say several masked people kicked in a door and shot three women and the baby. The child was rushed to the hospital, but did not make it.The three women were seriously injured, but are expected to survive.Police are searching for suspects in the incident.Authorities will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. regarding the incident.Read more at