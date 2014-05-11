Chinese official urges graduates to look abroad

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - A Chinese official who recently spoke at Middle Tennessee State University's graduation ceremony urged students to consider opportunities abroad.

Xu Lin is executive director of the Confucius Institute in Beijing.

The Daily News Journal (http://on.dnj.com/1mP8YKn) reported that she told the graduates Saturday that the current market demands that students consider all possibilities to further their careers.

The Confucius Institute, an organization that promotes Chinese culture and international exchange programs, has satellite offices around the world, including one at MTSU.

MTSU President Sidney McPhee said during his speech at the graduation that about 70 percent of MTSU graduates get jobs in Tennessee.

However, Xu Lin said more MTSU students are studying abroad due to the efforts of the institute at the university.

