Austria's 'Bearded Lady' Conchita Wurst Wins Eurovision Contest



Adding to controversy, organizers said votes from Crimea count as Ukrainian votes, because tallies are based on existing national telephone codes.



Ukraine's song was voted the sixth best of the 26 songs, and Russia's came in at seventh. Since politics had played a role in the voting in the past, half the points are now awarded by professional judges and half by the public via phone and SMS.

Ukrainian singer Mariya Yaremchuk, 21, got huge cheers at her performance. "It could be in the favor of Ukraine, that people vote for Ukraine and people don't vote for Russia because they don't like the political situation," said another Dutch fan, Patrick Van Der Ploeg.