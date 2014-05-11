Sweet home, Soddy-Daisy: Skillern's long reach just got shorter, now it's back to his roots

Fifty-two votes. That's all it took to snuff out one of the area's most fabled political careers.Longtime County Commissioner Fred Skillern suffered the county's biggest upset in Tuesday's primary election, losing his seat to Soddy-Daisy CPA Randy Fairbanks, who had made several failed bids for public office. With no Democratic opposition in August, Fairbanks is all but guaranteed the commission spot.For three decades, Skillern, 77, has proudly represented the people of Soddy-Daisy, Mowbray Mountain, Dallas and Sale Creek. But his influence stretches far beyond the northern reaches of Hamilton County.Read more from our partners at the