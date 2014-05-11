Greater Chattanooga area's population expected to surge by hundr - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Greater Chattanooga area's population expected to surge by hundreds of thousands by 2055

By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (Times Free Press) - Catoosa County, Ga., is projected to more than double in population by 2055 and grow from about 64,000 residents now to 140,000 then — an increase of 119 percent.

The county on Interstate 75 south of Chattanooga that's largely a bedroom community is expected to see the biggest percentage bump in population over the next 40 years in the 16-county, tri-state region of Southeast Tennessee, Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama.

It's not alone, though. Meigs County, Tenn., is supposed to have twice as many residents in 2055, and population growth of more than 60 percent is anticipated in DeKalb County, Ala.; Dade County, Ga.; and Sequatchie County, Tenn.

Hamilton County is projected to see the most new residents -- 98,000 -- though that's only a 29 percent increase because the county now has some 337,000 residents, the most in the region.

