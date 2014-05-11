Woman charged in toddler's Fentanyl overdose death - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman charged in toddler's Fentanyl overdose death

Posted: Updated:
By David Cobb, Knoxville News Sentinel
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - LaDonald Bryant Sr. never had a doubt that charges would come against Jaquelne Escareno in the March death of his 23-month-old great-grandson.

"When you live as long as I have," said Bryant, 73, "you learn to see things coming, and I knew this was coming from the minute I heard about what happened."

Escareno, 50, was booked for criminally negligent homicide Saturday in the drug-overdose death of toddler Demarcus Bryant. The arrest came four weeks after a pathologist found that a lethal amount of Fentanyl entered Demarcus' system through a pain patch placed on the boy's right mid-back.

The patch, the medical examiner ruled, was placed there by someone other than the child, who was three weeks shy of his second birthday when he died.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.