Suspect in GA pitchfork robbery arrested in TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the pitchfork robbery of a Waffle House in Georgia and a killing in Tennessee.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Jeffery Willard Wooten was arrested on Friday.

The sheriff's office says Wooten is charged in the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Randy Lands earlier that day in a Knox County home. Officials say Wooten confronted Lands' relatives outside the house and stole their vehicle before fleeing.

Loudon County officers spotted Wooten driving on Interstate 40, and a chase began. Authorities said Wooten eventually crashed and was taken into custody with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said Wooten is also charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault after brandishing a pitchfork and taking a cash register from a Waffle House in Norcross, Georgia, on May 1.

