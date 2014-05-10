Lookouts Lose To Stars in Negro League Salute Night
CHATTANOOGA, TN- (Lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts (14-21) featured another strong performance from one of their starting pitchers, but the team dropped the first game of their home stand against the Huntsville Stars (24-12), 5-2.
Starting pitcher Nick Struck (L, 0-1) gave up two quick runs in the first inning on two RBI singles and one in the third on a solo home run by Nick Ramirez. After allowing those three early runs, Struck settled down and put up four straight zeros on the board. Struck was making his first start of the season for the Lookouts and finished the day only giving up five hits while striking out two batters.
In the sixth inning the Lookouts' offense cut the Stars' lead down to two on a RBI single by Darnell Sweeney off of Stars' ace Tyler Cravy (W, 6-1). The two-run deficit did not last long, however, as the Stars added two more runs in the eighth.
The Lookouts tagged on one more run in the bottom of that inning, but couldn't muster any more offense. Tomorrow the team will aim to tie the series at one game apiece on Mothers Day at 2:15 p.m. The MiLB leader in ERA, Tyson Brummett (3-2, 0.49) will face off against fellow right-hander Drew Gagnon (3-1, 2.66).
