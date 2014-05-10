Railrunners Close Regular Season Atop CBA Posted: Saturday, May 10, 2014 11:43 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, May 11, 2014 12:01 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Chattanooga Railrunners closed their inaugural regular season in the Central Basketball Association in winning style, beating the St. Louis Hawks Saturday night at the Rossville Athletic Complex 133-122.



The team concludes the season with an 8-2 record, best in the CBA.



The Railrunners are guaranteed to host the first round playoffs next week, either playing the Bowling Green Hornets or the St. Louis Hawks again.

The opponent dependent on Sunday's game in Nashville with the Middle Tennessee Storm.

