Braves win, Upton injured Posted: Saturday, May 10, 2014 11:09 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, May 10, 2014 11:11 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Left fielder Justin Upton left the Braves' game Saturday night against the Cubs with a lower back muscle contusion after being hit by a pitch.



Chicago right-hander Jeff Samardzija hit Upton with a pitch in the sixth inning. Upton ran to first base but left the game, walking slowly off the field in apparent pain, after being checked by a Braves trainer.



The Braves say Upton, who was replaced by Jordan Schafer, is day to day.



Upton appeared to hurt his lower back in the fourth inning when he tagged Anthony Rizzo at the end of a long run-down between first and second. Upton ran in from the outfield to help on the play. Rizzo collided with Upton, who then bent over and reached for his lower back but remained in the game.



The Braves went on to win, 2-0 the final.

