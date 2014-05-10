Woman arrested for stealing ambulance in McMinn County Posted: Saturday, May 10, 2014 10:06 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, May 10, 2014 11:09 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A woman sits in the McMinn County Jail, accused of stealing an ambulance.



Authorities say Terri Efaw broke into the Englewood Fire Department and took off in an ambulance early Saturday morning.



She was arrested a short time later and charged with theft of property, vandalism and criminal trespassing.

