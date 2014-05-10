Woman arrested for stealing ambulance in McMinn County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman arrested for stealing ambulance in McMinn County

McMINN COUNTY, TN - A woman sits in the McMinn County Jail, accused of stealing an ambulance.

Authorities say Terri Efaw broke into the Englewood Fire Department and took off in an ambulance early Saturday morning.

She was arrested a short time later and charged with theft of property, vandalism and criminal trespassing.
