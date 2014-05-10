Memorial blood drive held to honor Chattanooga native - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Memorial blood drive held to honor Chattanooga native

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
A memorial blood drive was held Saturday afternoon to honor Kelly Taylor. The event was held in the Brainerd Baptist parking lot in Chattanooga.

Kelly passed away November 25, 2012, he was only 39-years-old. His family wanted to honor Kelly’s life by collecting one pint per donor that could save three lives at a time. 

He fought an 18 month battle that started in July 2011, when he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Kelly Taylor’s friends say, he was positive, had an infectious smile and fought hard until the very end.  

In May 2012, he received a bone marrow transplant and passed away 6 months after the procedure.

Tonia Taylor, Kelly’s wife wants others to give the gift of life by donating blood. She says, “my husband received several pints a day, I am so grateful for that.” 

If you are interested in giving back and donating blood, contact Blood Assurance their number is 423-756-0966.
