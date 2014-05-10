Chattanooga's James Building sells for $5.1M - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga's James Building sells for $5.1M

One of Chattanooga's oldest skyscrapers has a new owner.

A limited real estate partnership formed by the former owners of Rivermont Golf and Country Club have bought the 107-year-old James Building for $5.1 million. Luken Holdings, which has owned the 12-story office building since 2006, sold the historic building last week.

Byron Mitts, a partner in Rivermont James Building LLC which bought the James Building on May 2, declined Friday to discuss his plans for the building. The Mitts family sold the former Rivermont golf course in 1995 and have owned other retail properties.

Currently, about 80 percent of the leasable space in the 128,817-square-foot James Building is occupied, according to Russ Elliott, leasing agent for Luken Holdings.

