Trial date set for man charged in country singer's death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A judge has set a trial date for a bar owner charged with killing country singer-songwriter Wayne Mills.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/Rydpiz ) that Criminal Court Judge Steve Dozier set a trial date of Nov. 17 for 44-year-old Chris Ferrell.

Ferrell is charged with second-degree murder and is free on $150,000 bond in the fatal shooting of Mills.

Ferrell has told police he shot Mills in self-defense in the pre-dawn hours of Nov. 23, 2013. Ferrell says the two got into an argument over the musician smoking a cigarette in a no-smoking area of Ferrell's Pit and Barrel bar in downtown Nashville.

An autopsy shows Mills was shot in the back of the head.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

