Officers killed in ambush shoot-out remembered

KINGSTON  — This annual tribute, always held around Mother’s Day, inevitably brings back sharp, painful memories for the mothers of a law enforcement officer and his friend gunned down in their car May 11, 2006, by two notorious brothers.

“Every day is a struggle,” Christine Jones of Crossville, mother of Roane County Deputy Bill Jones, said Friday while fighting back tears. “He was a wonderful son, and we miss him very much.”

“It’s a pain in your heart that never goes away,” said Pat Brown of Rockwood, mother of Mike Brown, a former police officer on medical retirement who was riding with Jones the day they were killed.

Bill Jones, 53, and 44-year-old Mike Brown died in a shootout with Rocky and Leon Houston in front of the Houston family farm in rural Roane County. Jones was hit with 19 gunshot wounds, Brown with 12.

