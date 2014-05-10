Women are more at risk — and 4 other skin cancer myths

While a biopsy is still the definitive way to diagnose skin cancer, there’s a new medical device on the market called MelaFind ® that is making headlines. “It’s a non-invasive, surgery-free way that has higher sensitivity to detect if a mole is atypical or melanoma through a series of computerized benchmarks,” says Street. She says this device, which uses 10 different wavelengths to see up to 2.5 millimeters below the surface of the skin, is ideal for patients who fall under a grey zone since the machine can determine the irregular growth patterns of moles. Even better, this FDA-approved and clinically-tested scan offers immediate results. Before your next exam, you may want to ask your dermatologist if he/she has use of this machine and if it’s covered under your insurance.

5. The only way to determine skin cancer is from a biopsy