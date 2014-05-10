FDA Approves 'Star Wars' Robotic Arm for Amputees



The FDA said the device is the first prosthetic arm that can carry out multiple, simultaneous movements controlled by signals from electromyogram electrodes that detect electrical activity caused as a person contracts muscles.

"It was designed to produce near-natural upper extremity control to injured people who have suffered amputations. This arm system has the same size, weight, shape and grip strength as an adult's arm would be able to produce," said Justin Sanchez, a program manager in DARPA's biological technologies office.