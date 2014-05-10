East Ridge considers restricting e-cigarettes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge considers restricting e-cigarettes

East Ridge could become the first Tennessee municipality to restrict e-cigarettes, bringing them under its policy banning tobacco use on city property.

But first, Marc Gravitt, the city councilman who proposed adding vaping to the city's tobacco ban, wants to take a look at loosening the current restrictions.

"I think it over-reaches," Gravitt said of the law. Passed by the council on July 26, 2012, it bans tobacco use on all city property, including the more than 250 acres at Camp Jordan.

"You can go out there in a field, and be out there all by yourself, all alone at the back end by the creek, and you can't smoke a cigarette or put a dip in, or whatever, and not bother anyone."

