Chris Brown sentenced to jail for probation violation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chris Brown sentenced to jail for probation violation

Posted: Updated:
NBC News

Chris Brown has admitted he violated his probation, and has been sentenced to serve an additional 131 days in jail.

The R&B singer appeared in a Los Angeles court Friday and admitted that he committed a crime in Washington, D.C., last year.

Superior Court Judge James R. Brandlin sentenced Brown to serve 365 days in custody, but gave him credit for 234 days he has spent in rehab and jail.

The Grammy winner has been in custody since mid-March, when he was arrested after being dismissed from a court-ordered rehab sentence.

The singer faces a misdemeanor assault charge in Washington after a man accused the singer of hitting him outside a hotel in the nation's capital.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.