Ford recalls 600K SUVs for a pair of potential safety problems Posted: Friday, May 9, 2014 5:31 PM EDT Updated: Friday, May 9, 2014 5:31 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Associated Press



Ford says it's recalling more than 692,000 vehicles in North America for two safety problems.



The first case covers 692,500 Escape SUVs and C-Max hybrids from the 2013 and 2014 model years. Ford says a software glitch can stop the side curtain air bags from inflating in some rollover crashes.



The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will reprogram the air bag control computer at no cost to owners.



The second case covers 692,700 Escapes from 2013 and 2014. Exterior door handles can bind and stop the door from latching properly. This could allow doors to open while in motion.



Dealers will inspect the handles and reposition them if needed. No crashes or injuries have been reported. Most of the Escapes have both problems.

