CEOs rank TN as third best state for business behind only TX, FL

By Dave Flessner, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - For the tenth year in a row, CEOs rated Texas as the No. 1 state in which to do business, according to Chief Executive magazine's annual Best & Worst States for Business survey released today.

CEOs ranked Tennessee ranked as the third best state, behind only Texas and Florida.

Georgia placed 10th and Alabama was 17th in their appeal to chief executives interested in locating or growing their businesses.

The states rated worst for business are California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

