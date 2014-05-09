DPD seeks man for stealing purse, charity jar - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

DPD seeks man for stealing purse, charity jar

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance on the whereabouts of 36-year-old Ryan Martain Weaver on warrants for two thefts that happened at Dalton businesses in April.  

The first incident happened on April 22, when Weaver entered the Petland store on West Walnut Avenue. 

Investigators tell Channel 3, Weaver waited until the front counter was unattended and then stole a donation jar with $85 in cash that was to be donated to the Murray County Animal Control and Humane Society

The second incident happened on April 27 at the Kroger on West Walnut Avenue.  Weaver was seen by a witness taking  a woman’s purse from her cart and fled without her noticing.  

As police began to work with witnesses, a DPD investigator determined that  Weaver was the suspect in both cases and obtained warrants for his arrest for theft.  

Authorities tell Channel 3 that Weaver is 5’7 and weighs 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Weaver also has several tattoos including flames on both sides of his neck and one that takes up his entire left calf. 

Investigators also tell Channel 3 Weaver lives in Dalton and spends time in Ringgold.
 
Anyone with information about Ryan Martain Weaver's location is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085 extension 189.
