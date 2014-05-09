GA Dept. of Labor helps Roper recruit workers for Walker Co. pla - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA Dept. of Labor helps Roper recruit workers for Walker Co. plant

The Georgia Department of Labor is conducting an on-going recruitment to help Roper Corporation, fill 80 manufacturing jobs at its facility in LaFayette.  

Roper Corporation is recruiting workers for a production line to assemble kitchen ranges on eight- hour shifts Monday through Friday. 

The jobs are temporary, but may lead to full-time positions. 

Former military personnel amd college students on summer break in Walker, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, and Whitfield counties and Chattanooga are encouraged to apply. 

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and a high school diploma or GED is required.  

To apply for the jobs, applicants must complete a company application at the GDOL’s LaFayette Career Center at 200 West Villanow St. 

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume or work history to help in completing the application. 
