Dolly Parton: a new album with a return to her roots

Watch the video

Tennessee native daughter Dolly Parton will release her newest album, titled “Blue Smoke” on Tuesday.One of the songs on the CD may surprise you; it’s a cover of Bon Jovi’s 1988 "Lay Your Hands On me” with a decidedly gospel influence."I always loved the song, but the first time I heard it – because I grew up in a Pentecostal church, where people believed in healing hands and laying your hands on someone – I just thought, "Wow, that would make a fantastic gospel song," Parton told Entertainment Weekly.Parton slightly re-wrote the lyrics, with the blessings of the song’s writers, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora.Talking with National Public Radio Friday, Parton spoke of her love for the Tennessee hills and the music that springs from them. One new song, titled “Home,” is about her need to return to to those hills and enjoy the music of her roots.Parton performs at Knoxville's Thompon-Boling Arena on May 28.But if you can't wait, Parton will be on the NBC TODAY Show, where she will perform news songs from her album live on the TODAY Show Plaza.Be sure to watch, only on Channel 3.