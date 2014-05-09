Chattanooga woman is TN ambassador for national pregnancy health - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga woman is TN ambassador for national pregnancy health campaign

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Two years ago, Meghan Hughes Petty suffered through an expectant mother's worst nightmare.

The day before she was scheduled for a regular checkup with her obstetrician, she felt like something wasn't right. Her son, Miles, wasn't moving as much. She could feel him shifting in the womb when she walked, but otherwise, he seemed uncharacteristically lethargic.

Her Google queries were mildly reassuring. She was late-term and many online commenters quoted a common adage that babies naturally become less active toward the end of a pregnancy.

Petty's husband, Jamie, suggested a wait-and-see approach. The checkup, which corresponded with Miles' due date, was only a few hours away, and her doctor would have an answer, he said.

