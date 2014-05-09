Top baby names: Noah, Sophia most popular in 2013



"Good stoic names," said TODAY's Carson Daly, whose children are named Etta and Jackson. "We like those names, too." Meanwhile Natalie Morales, mom of Luke and Josh, knows the pain of choosing a name that turns out to be more popular than you expected: "It's the hardest thing to do as a parent, naming your kid, then you end up in your second grade class and everyone is named Josh."

“Parents are giving their sons family names less often while they’re looking for names for their daughters that are more serious and transcend momentary fads,” she says.