Tuition increases mulled in TN

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus. UTC photo

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tuition increases could be in store for many college students in Tennessee.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1kSodkg) reports that some public universities could see increases of between 4 and 8 percent to offset reduced state funding. Community college students could see an increase of between 2.6 and 10.6 percent.

Officials at a Tennessee Board of Regents Finance Committee meeting on Thursday reviewed estimated increases at each school.

The University of Memphis submitted a plan to avoid an increase. Projected increases at other schools varied.

Officials say the numbers are preliminary. Formal tuition proposals will be ready on May 27.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

