Grant expected to bolster GA health care industry

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal says a nearly $500,000 grant is expected to help strengthen an area of the state's health care industry.

Deal said in a statement Thursday that a grant of more than $499,600 from the National Institute of Standards and Technology will support cell manufacturing technology in Georgia.

Deal says the grant will be used to form a cell manufacturing consortium made up of health care professionals and the academic community. Deal says the group will work on manufacturing cells that can be used for various medical purposes and in drug research.

Deal says Georgia Research Alliance Industry Fellow Greg Dane will lead the development of the consortium.

State officials say cell manufacturing is expected to grow into a multibillion dollar global industry within the next decade.

