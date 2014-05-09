Could we finally know about the VW SUV next week? Posted: Friday, May 9, 2014 10:25 AM EDT Updated: Friday, May 9, 2014 10:25 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Volkswagen CrossBlue SUV. VW photo

After months of speculation, heated exchanges and political discourse, Volkswagen may finally be ready to announce where the infamous mid-sized VW SUV may be built.



Debuted at the 2013 Detroit auto show, the CrossBlue concept could actually hit production lines and become reality with the still soft target date of 2016.



But exactly where those production lines may be is the point of contention.



Automotive News, an automotive news website, says that Volkswagen’s supervisory board is scheduled to meet May 12, and that Volkswagen’s Chattanooga facility is seen as the leading contender for the SUV production line.



But despite the hopes of many in the Scenic City, the decision may not come next week. One source told Automotive news that “I don’t even know if it’s on the agenda.”



The Chattanooga plant builds the Volkswagen Passat, and the facility was designed and built with room for expansion and growth, which could give the U.S. site the edge in Volkswagen’s decision.



It’s possible that the SUV assembly decision could go to Mexico, but it is a widely-held assumption that the SUV would be squarely aimed as U.S. consumers and adding another production line at the expansive Chattanooga plant would help lower VW’s costs per unit costs and help the German automaker’s bottom line.



All of this comes after the friction points of the UAW union representation election earlier this year, and the political fallout from the election, appeal and withdrawal of appeal by the union.



An incentive package was reportedly extended and also withdrawn from the state of Tennessee; the status of those incentives is not currently known.

