On the block: for $50,000 you can own "the barge"

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
A former restaurant barge, purchased by Allen Casey and docked at his property on the North Shore of the Tennessee River for several years, is seen from the Olgiati Bridge. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press A former restaurant barge, purchased by Allen Casey and docked at his property on the North Shore of the Tennessee River for several years, is seen from the Olgiati Bridge. Photo by John Rawlston/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - A $50,000 bid could get you a barge on the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga, though you'd have to move it.

An attorney for a company owned by Chattanooga businessman Allen Casey proposes in U.S. Bankruptcy Court papers to put the controversial barge up for sale for no less than $50,000.

David Fulton said in court papers that a prospective buyer also will need insurance for any damage caused in relocating the run-down barge, which Casey had hoped to turn into a riverfront restaurant and bar.

Bankruptcy Court Judge Shelley Rucker has set a hearing for 10 a.m. Thursday on Fulton's request.

