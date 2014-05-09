Papa's not happy, and a new restaurant scores high - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Papa's not happy, and a new restaurant scores high

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Dining out this weekend?

The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department really had another great week reporting no failing grades among the 26 restaurants inspected.

Remember we do give the low score and that's a 72. A failing grade is anything lower than a 70. In Collegedale you will find Papa John's Pizza a little more attention is needed in the kitchen.

Inspectors found all of the meat was being stored at the wrong temperature, cooks were not washing their hands, the hand sinks in the kitchen were not accessible and inspectors found chemicals that were being stored incorrectly. Once again, Papa isn't happy with a 72.

The high score of the week is a restaurant that just opened on Gunbarrel Road called Firebirds Wood Fire Grill and they score a 97. We welcome this restaurant chain to the city.

Remember, any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department  Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments along.

Remember we only currently do restaurants in Hamilton County.

Enjoy your meal!
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.