Traffic stop leads to synthetic marijuana seizure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a West Tennessee traffic stop led to the largest synthetic marijuana laboratory seizure in the state this year.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a trooper stopped a pickup truck on Interstate 40 in Haywood County on Monday. The highway patrol says the trooper discovered both occupants of the truck were on probation from Florida for drug possession.

The trooper searched the truck and found a safe with cash in it. Authorities say agents also searched the homes of the two people in the truck and found a synthetic cannabinoid laboratory, scales, drug paraphernalia and packaging materials.

The highway patrol says 50 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, also known as K2 and spice, were seized. Officials said the truck occupants were arrested and will face money laundering and drug-related charges.

