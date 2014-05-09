Showers developing, scattered over the weekend

We have a much more wet weather pattern setting up heading into Mother's Day weekend.
An approaching front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms to the area through day, mainly this afternoon into this evening. The clouds and showers will keep highs in the upper 70s.
For Saturday, I don't think the rain showers will be as numerous. Still expect spotty, on and off showers periodically through the day. Saturday night into Sunday morning looks fairly dry, but more scattered showers are expected Sunday afternoon, so get mom to lunch as early as possible. The high Saturday will reach about 80, and we should manage the mid 80s on Sunday.
Rainfall amounts through the weekend will total about 2".
Monday, we may see an isolated sprinkle, but the chance is low. That will allow us to climb into the upper 80s.
Another front approaches Tuesday. It will push rain through late in the day, after a high of about 87. Showers and thunderstorms will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday afternoon, we will have a dry, pleasant pattern that will bring lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. That dry weather looks like it will stay through next weekend.
. David Karnes
THURSDAY:
8am... Overcast, 68
Noon... Scattered Showers, 78
5pm... Scattered Showers, 77